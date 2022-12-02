Met Police urges parents to check children's phones
The Met Police has urged parents in south London to check their children's phones for a video "showing an alleged sexual offence".
The warning was sent in a letter to schools in Croydon, Bromley and Sutton.
Parents were told to inform the safeguarding officer at their child's school if a concerning video was found.
The police force said it was taking this "unusual step" because it was impossible for it to "limit or halt the transmission" of the video.
The letter was sent by Kathy Morteo, inspector for safer schools and youth in Croydon, Bromley and Sutton.
'Take control of the phone'
It stated: "As a result of an ongoing investigation, we have been made aware there may be a video(s) with deeply concerning and inappropriate content being circulated via electronic devices and/or being shared or viewed, from child to child at our schools.
"Due to the digital nature of this material, it can be shared across multiple platforms extremely quickly and it is impossible for us to limit or halt the transmission.
"Therefore, we are taking the unusual step of asking for your immediate assistance as we do all we can to safeguard and protect our children.
"Please can I urge you to review your child's phone and, if any inappropriate content is found, take control of the phone, and raise with your school's designated safeguarding lead.
"The content or information can then be assessed and escalated, if necessary, either to police or other appropriate agency."
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "The letter was sent after officers became aware of a video showing an alleged sexual offence being shared by schoolchildren in south London."