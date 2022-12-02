Camron Smith: Two jailed for killing Croydon teenager
Two men have been jailed for killing a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed in front of his mother in south London.
Camron Smith was in his underwear when masked attackers burst into his Croydon home last summer armed with knives.
Romain LaPierre, 20, was previously found guilty at the Old Bailey of Camron's murder. On Friday he received a life sentence at the same court, with a minimum term of 28 years.
Jordan Tcheuko, 19, of Wembley, was jailed for 15 years.
Tcheuko was cleared of murder at an earlier hearing but convicted of manslaughter.
Camron's killing came amid a crime wave on the streets of Croydon overnight on 30 June and 1 July last year, the Old Bailey heard.
During the killers' trial, the prosecutor told jurors the pair had set out on a moped and in a car they had hijacked to track down those they had linked to the stabbing of an associate.
After entering two other addresses, they stormed into Camron's home and and chased him into his mother's bedroom, the court heard.
Sentencing the pair, Judge Michael Kay KC told the Old Bailey: "This is yet another harrowing and depressing tale of gang-related violence culminating in the barbaric killing of a young man."
He said Camron's mother had "desperately tried to ward off the attack".
"In giving evidence, she told the court she was begging the attackers to kill her rather than her son," Judge Kay said.
Camron's mother had been left "broken-hearted" by the loss of her only child and could not now face returning to their home, the judge added.
Ringleader LaPierre had thrust a zombie knife into Camron's stomach, the court was told.
The judge praised the "admirable" conduct of LaPierre's father who went to police after his son confessed to him.
Jailing LaPierre, Judge Kay told him: "You are a brutal and callous killer and I anticipate you will remain an extremely dangerous person for many years."
Tcheuko had been "side by side" with LaPierre, kicking down the front door, chasing Camron upstairs and forcing the bedroom door, the judge said.
His jail sentence reflected the "gruesome and terrible circumstances", Judge Kay said.
