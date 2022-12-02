Strep A: Fourth child dies from bacterial disease
A fourth child has died after contracting Strep A, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed.
The latest death was of a child with an invasive bacterial infection who attended St John's School in Ealing, west London.
It follows the deaths of two others from primary schools in Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, and in Ashford, Surrey.
It has also been confirmed a boy aged four from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire died with Strep A last month.
On Friday, he was named locally as Muhammad Ibrahim Ali, who attended Oakridge School and nursery.
A statement from his school said he would be missed "terribly".
It read: "He had lots of energy and was always active. He particularly loved being outdoors in forest school.
"Ibrahim was kind and loved to help his friends. He was constantly smiling. We are one big family at Oakridge and will miss him terribly.
"The school has been working closely with the (UK) Health Security Agency, who have done a thorough risk assessment of the school, and we have been following their advice in order to keep everyone safe.
"We are advising parents to monitor their children for symptoms and to go to the GP if worried. We have deep cleaned the classrooms."
The family of Hanna Roap, from Penarth, whose death from the illness was confirmed this week, have said their "hearts have been broken into a million pieces".
No further details have been released about the death of the Ealing pupil.
'Very common infection'
Group A Streptococcal (GAS) infection can cause scarlet fever.
However, the UKHSA told the BBC it was important people understood that scarlet fever is a mild illness and the GAS bacteria that cause it only rarely become invasive.
It is this form of the bacterial infection - invasive Group A Streptococcal (iGAS) - that can lead to serious illness.
Dr Liz Whittaker, a expert in paediatric infectious diseases and immunology at Imperial College London, said GAS was a "very common" infection.
"What we worry about is when it becomes invasive and severe," she explained.
She said parents of primary school children "should not worry, but they should know when to seek medical attention - if a child's temperature is not settling after four or five days or they're breathing fast or lethargic or not drinking properly, then get advice from 111 online or by phone."
Dr Whittaker added that there had been very few cases like this in the past two years due to coronavirus restrictions.
"We are seeing more of Strep Group A circulating at the moment, and whenever you see more of anything, you see more the serious side of it."
What is Strep A?
- Group A streptococcal (GAS) infection is caused by strains of the streptococcus pyogenes bacterium
- The bacteria can live on hands or the throat for long enough to allow easy spread between people through sneezing, kissing and skin contact
- Most infections cause mild illnesses such as "strep throat", scarlet fever or skin infections
- The bacteria rarely infects healthy people but if it does get into the body, causing serious and even life-threatening conditions it is known as invasive GAS (iGAS).
Dr Yimmy Chow, health protection consultant at UKHSA London, said: "We are extremely saddened to hear about the death of a child at St John's Primary School, and our thoughts are with their family, friends and the school community.
"Working with Ealing Council public health team, we have provided precautionary advice to the school community to help prevent further cases and we continue to monitor the situation closely."
The UKHSA said the symptoms of Group A streptococcal infection include a sore throat, fever and minor skin infections, and can be treated with a full course of antibiotics prescribed by a GP.
"In rare incidences, it can be a severe illness and anyone with high fever, severe muscle aches, pain in one area of the body and unexplained vomiting or diarrhoea should call NHS 111 and seek medical help immediately," Dr Chow added.
