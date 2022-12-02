ULEZ: Four councils oppose London-wide scheme
- Published
Four of London's outer borough councils said they will do everything in their power to resist ULEZ expansion.
From 29 August, drivers of the most polluting cars will have to pay £12.50 to enter any London borough, Mayor Sadiq Khan announced last week.
A public consultation found 80% of people in the affected areas were opposed the expansion of the zone.
Now Hillingdon, Harrow, Bexley and Croydon councils have announced their opposition to the widening of the zone.
The four Conservative-run councils' leaders cited poor transport links in the outer boroughs and a stronger dependency on cars to get around as their major issue.
They say the lowest-income communities will be the most affected and are calling for greater investment in outer borough transport before the ULEZ expansion, known as ULEX.
'Wrong solution, wrong time'
Hillingdon Council leader Ian Edwards said: "London cannot be treated with a one-size-fits-all approach when the make-up of inner boroughs is incredibly different to ours.
"Unlike urban parts of the capital, our residents don't have the luxury of a frequent, multi-layered transport system.
"Many have little option other than to use their cars for everyday travel. Imposing the ULEZ charge is not only wrongheaded but is completely unfair and will hit the poorest in our communities hardest. What Hillingdon really needs is not another tax but increased investment in its public transport links.
"There are better ways of improving our air quality and the mayor of London should be doing all he can to boost London's recovery rather than implementing this money grab from those that can least afford it."
Harrow Council leader Paul Osborn said: "This is an outrageous announcement. Mayor Khan has ignored London's residents and businesses and pushed ahead with his vanity project. This is the wrong solution at the wrong time. There is no evidence that it will improve air quality but it will hit the poorest households most. "
London Borough of Bexley leader Baroness O'Neill said: "We are an outer London borough with poor transport connections, which means that many people are reliant on their cars, including many who travel into the borough from outside London.
"The ULEZ charge will impact disproportionately on those on lower incomes, which includes many key workers, and we are very concerned about the impact it will have on them, on essential services and local businesses."
Executive mayor of Croydon Jason Perry said: "Unless the mayor of London scraps his ULEZ extension there is a risk that people with cars which fall short of the ULEZ standards will be left unable to get around without paying the extortionate £12.50-a-day charge.
"That is deeply unfair. City Hall should be investing to support people to take positive steps to improve our environment, for example further incentivising greener vehicles."
London's Labour Mayor Mr Khan said the cost of living had been a "key consideration" for him, adding that plans were in place to relieve the effect on drivers when introducing the new plans.
He said that expanding the ULEZ London-wide had "not been an easy decision" but that "in the end, public health comes before political expediency".
There will be an increased scrappage scheme fund of £110m and those who scrap more polluting cars will also be offered travelcards. Under the plans, disabled drivers will be entitled to a grace period until 2027.
City Hall also said bus networks would be improved in outer London.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk