Metroline bus strike called off following last-minute talks
- Published
Three days of strike action involving more than 2,000 London bus drivers has been called off following last-minute talks.
Members of the Unite union employed by Metroline had been scheduled to strike from Thursday. Routes in north and west London were set to be affected.
The drivers will now vote on whether to accept the new offer.
A previous offer of a 10% pay increase and 9% on back pay had been rejected by Unite members.
If the latest offer is rejected, the remaining strikes scheduled for 8, 9, 15 and 16 December could still go ahead.
Separate strike action involving bus drivers by Abellio in south and west London will still go ahead from Thursday to Saturday.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk