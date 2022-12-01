Trafalgar Square Christmas tree: The birth of a tradition
The lights on the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree are due to be switched on later, marking the first day of advent and beginning the countdown to the festive season.
The tree has been an annual gift from the people of Norway to the people of Britain since 1947, in gratitude for Britain's support during the Second World War.
So how have times changed since the first tree was levered into place? Track the tree's early history through the newspapers of the time.
1947: The London Daily News
Tree news
"When the lights go up in Trafalgar Square at Christmas, London children will have a glimpse of fairy tale glamour.
"They will see, against the background of Nelson's Column, a Christmas tree, 45 feet high, ablaze with coloured fairy lamps. It is the gift to Britain of the Norwegian people, who will be celebrating in Oslo around an even bigger illuminated tree.
"The Ministry of Fuel decided last night to grant permission for the lights because "the lighting will not be for business purposes: the tree is classed as 'a charitable gift' - a goodwill gift to cheer London."
Other news
Headlines on the front of this edition include: "Woman hit by stolen spirits lorry", "Food pact with Canada nearer" and "Dick Barton disappears".
The last of those refers to a slightly hysterical reaction to a "technical hitch" with the popular radio series which saw it replaced by light music, Apparently, "all the phoneline to the BBC were jammed" and "three groups of children in taxicabs drove to Broadcasting House to offer their services to Dick Barton should he need help".
1948: The Illustrated London News
Tree news
"Many Londoners think nostalgically of the amusing, brilliantly-lit and variegated advertisement signs which once added gay, if rather garish, colour to the Metropolis at night, and thus the new kaleidoscopic illumination of the redesigned fountains in Trafalgar Square has been warmly welcomed.
"On November 15, 16, 17 and 20 the illumination of the fountains was predominantly blue in honour of the birth of our new Prince, the infant son of T.R.H. the Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh, and first grandson for their Majesties the King and Queen, which took place at Buckingham Palace on Sunday night, November 14, and was received with nation-wide thanksgiving and pleasure."
Other news
Elsewhere in the paper there were reports about the prince's christening, separate pieces about the font used and the cakes consumed at the christening, and a feature about typesetting.
1950: West London Observer
Tree news
"For the first time since Oslo sent us our Christmas tree, there is to be no formal presentation in Trafalgar Square. The reason? Not rudeness by the Government department but the feeling of Norwegians that the tree is now part of London Christmas tradition, and needs, if you will pardon the pun, 'no bush.'
"It may be said. therefore, formally to have arrived at 6 p.m. on Wednesday next, the hour when the lights go up and just before the first carol parties go to sing there.
"Workmen will erect it tomorrow."
Other news
Elsewhere the headlines include: "Intruder mistaken for husband, wife tells court", "Water pistol used in hold-up" and "Keep your waste-paper flat, Fulham councillor appeals".
1962: The Sphere
Tree news
"Now one of London's favourite symbols of Christmas, the 60ft high tree in Trafalgar Square is spangled with lights.
"The ceremony of switching on was performed last week by Mr. Arne Skaug, the Norwegian Ambassador in London, and a Norwegian girls' choir sang carols while a large crowd of sightseers watched.
"The tree is a gift from the people of Oslo. Its lights and those of the decorations in the streets give to London a festive and seasonal glitter."
Other news
The Sphere also reported on a revolt in Brunei, the 81st Varsity Match (Cambridge won 14-0) and produced a feature about following in the footsteps of King Wenceslas.
1967: Marylebone Mercury
Tree news
"Oslo's gift is 21: Every Christmas a singular grace is lent to Trafalgar Square by the setting up and illumination of a Christmas tree presented by the city of Oslo to the people of London.
"This year the 60-foot spruce that arrived at the West India docks on December 4 was the twenty-first of its kind.
"Its lights were switched on as darkness fell on December 14 by H E Madame Ame Skaug, wife of the Norwegian Ambassador to Britain, who was accompanied by the Lord Mayor of Westminster, Alderman A. C. Barrett."
Other news
The front page of the publication led with "Night ban on cars in park", while inside, the headline "Man with craze for sausages is jailed" catches the eye, and "Noise abatement officer wanted by residents" fights for space with an advertisement urging men to buy their wives' Christmas presents from the London Electricity Board (suggestions include a spray iron, a toaster and hair rollers).
1975: Acton Gazette
Tree news
The excitement over the tree has dimmed, and the Acton Gazette goes with the spartan: "The traditional lighting-up of the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree is taking place tomorrow."
Other news
More thrills are to be found on the other pages, with the front bearing the headline: "Acton man accused in spaghetti house case", while lesser news included "Workman counts the cost of a sharp bend" and "Reflections on a life in glasswork as Mr Charles Davis, 72, plans to retire".
1978: Fulham Chronicle
Tree news
"London Transport's Christmas "light seeing" bus service route 7L introduced along Oxford Street last month, has been altered to take in also the Regent Street lights and the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree.
"The open-top service will run from Marble Arch, along Oxford Street and Regent Street and then to Trafalgar Square via Piccadilly Circus and Haymarket.
"It will continue to run at frequent intervals between 5.30 and 10.00 every evening until January 6 (except on Christmas Day), and buses will observe specially-marked bus stops. The present flat fare of 20p for adults (10p for children) is unchanged and passengers will be able to make a round trip from any point on the route."
Other news
The front page has "Find this poison appeal by police", "Tory speaks for man in court" and "A shock for soccer - football clubs in Fulham and districts had a shock when they learned the cost of their annual disco dance has more than doubled".
2022: BBC News
Tree news
The 2022 lighting-up ceremony will take place in Trafalgar Square on 1 December at about 17:45 GMT.
