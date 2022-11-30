London murders: Two more boys arrested after teens stabbed to death
- Published
Two more teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murdering two 16-year-old boys in south-east London.
Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke were stabbed to death in Abbey Wood and Thamesmead on Saturday.
Police arrested a 16-year-old boy on Tuesday morning while a 15-year-old boy was arrested later in the day. Both remain in custody.
Another 16-year-old boy has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Officers from the Metropolitan Police were called to reports people had been injured in two separate locations at about 17:10 GMT on Saturday.
The victims were pronounced dead just a mile apart from each other - Kearne was stabbed in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, while Charlie was found in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood.
In a statement, Det Ch Insp Kate Blackburn, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said: "My officers are working around the clock to establish the circumstances of these senseless murders and to find those responsible."
Both victims' families are being updated with developments as the investigation progresses and a facility has been set up allowing members of the public to send information directly to the investigation team, she added.
She said officers were aware of material posted online relating to the murders and urged anyone who was in the area on the night in question to come forward.
The Met is also continuing to appeal for anyone who may have seen a black Nissan Qashqai with silver roof bars around Sewell Road or Titmuss Avenue in the days and hours before the murders.
"We have the vehicle in our possession, but are still interested in witnesses who may have seen it being driven locally," Det Ch Insp Blackburn added.
Flowers have been laid by the police cordon in Titmuss Avenue and a forensics tent has also been erected in the vicinity.