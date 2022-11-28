Man in 20s dies in double stabbing in Regent's Park
- Published
A man has died in a double stabbing near Regent's Park in London.
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to Lilestone Street, Westminster, just before 15:30 GMT where they found two injured men.
A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene while another was taken to hospital with a stab wound. His condition is currently unknown.
The incident is being treated as murder and inquiries are under way to identify the man who has died.
No arrests have been made.
The death comes after a weekend in London which saw three other men fatally stabbed.
Det Ch Supt Owain Richards, local policing commander for Westminster, said: "This is a tragic incident and I am deeply saddened that another young life has been lost to knife crime on the streets of London.
"I know the community will join me in sending our thoughts to the victim's family at this awful time.
"I appreciate people will want answers about what happened, but I would like to ask that our dedicated team of detectives are given the time and space they need to conduct their inquiries.
"A large number of officers will remain in the area and I'd encourage anyone with immediate concerns to speak to them."