Kearne Solanke and Charlie Bartolo deaths: Two teens charged
Two teenage boys have been charged with murdering two boys who were stabbed to death a mile apart from each other in south-east London.
Kearne Solanke, 16, was found fatally wounded in Titmuss Avenue in Thamesmead on Saturday.
Charlie Bartolo, also 16, was discovered in Sewell Road in Abbey Wood, on the same day.
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, are due to appear before Bromley Magistrates Court later.
Officers from the Metropolitan Police were called to reports people had been injured in two separate locations at about 17:10 GMT.
They attended the scenes alongside the London Ambulance Service and the capital's Air Ambulance.
A spokesperson for the Met said despite the best efforts of the emergency services both boys died.
Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command were investigating and the victims' families were being supported by specialist officers, the force said.
Both families have asked for privacy at this difficult time.
