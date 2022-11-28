Reece Newcombe: Richmond Bridge fight victim named by police
- Published
A man who died following a fight on a bridge in south-west London has been named by police.
Reece Newcombe, 31, was stabbed with piece of glass on Richmond Bridge about 04:00 GMT on Saturday.
The Met Police said it believed there were a number of witnesses who may have video footage, and urged them to come forward.
No arrests have been made and Mr Newcombe's next of kin have been informed.
He was given CPR and taken to hospital where he died later that morning.
Det Ch Insp Katherine Goodwin, who is leading the investigation, said: "We believe a number of people watched the incident unfold and some onlookers may have recorded footage on their mobile phones.
"Anyone who has yet to speak to us is urged to come forward immediately. My team are working to provide Reece's family with answers and the public could have valuable information that will help our investigation."
Richmond policing lead, Ch Supt Lis Chapple, said: "My thoughts are with Reece and his family. We will do everything we can to support our colleagues in Specialist Crime as they work to establish what has happened here.
"A scene will remain in place and my officers will remain posted at the scene and in the area to speak to local people about any concerns they have, or information they might want to share."
A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.
Anyone with information that could assist police should call 101.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk