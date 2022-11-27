Man dies following fight on Richmond Bridge
- Published
A man in his 30s has died following a fight on a bridge in south-west London.
Emergency services were called to Richmond Bridge at about 04:00 BST on Saturday where they found the man with serious injuries.
He was given CPR before he was taken to hospital where he died later that morning, the Met Police said. His next of kin have been told.
Officers have launched a murder investigation and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Katherine Goodwin, who is leading the investigation, said: "My team are working to provide the deceased man's family with answers and the public could have valuable information that will help our investigation."
No-one has been arrested.
Richmond policing lead, Ch Supt Lis Chapple, added: "We will do everything we can to support our colleagues in specialist crime as they work to establish what has happened here.
"A scene will remain in place and my officers will remain posted at the scene and in the area to speak to local people about any concerns they have, or information they might want to share."