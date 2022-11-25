ULEZ to be expanded London-wide, Sadiq Khan announces
- Published
London's Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) is to be expanded to cover all of London, the mayor has announced.
From 29 August, drivers of the most polluting cars will have to pay £12.50 a day to enter to the Greater London Authority boundary.
The expansion of the zone has been strongly opposed by campaigners.
But Sadiq Khan says it will mean five million more people will benefit from cleaner air.
"The ULEZ so far has been transformational, reducing harmful pollution levels by almost a half in central London," Mr Khan said.
"But there is still far too much toxic air pollution permanently damaging the health of young Londoners and leading to thousands of early deaths every year, with the greatest number of deaths in the outer London boroughs."
Under the current scheme, drivers are charged to enter London's north and south-circular orbital roads but the charge is not applied across the capital.
City Hall says it believes about 200,000 non-compliant vehicles are driven regularly in London, a figure it expects to fall rapidly.
There will be an increased scrappage scheme fund of £110m and those who scrap more polluting cars will also be offered travelcards.
Under the plans, disabled drivers will be entitled to a grace period until 2027.
Bus networks will also be improved in outer London, the mayor said.
However, the plans have been opposed by some politicians, who argue public transport is not as reliable or efficient in outer London as in other parts of the capital.
The Federation of Small Businesses, which has opposed any ULEZ expansion, believes its member will be badly hit, while motoring groups have said they believe it unfairly penalises drivers.
Brian Gregory, policy director at the Alliance of British Drivers, said he thought Mr Khan was wrong about the public health benefits of the scheme.
"His whole basis for extending the ULEZ zone on the basis of public health doesn't stand up to scientific scrutiny.
"TfL (Transport for London) has an enormous hole in its budget and Mayor Khan is looking to fill that hole by any means that he can."
Analysis
By Tom Edwards, BBC London transport and environment correspondent
They call it the ULEX - and the plan is London will get the expanded ultra-low emission zone on 29 August 2023.
With this further expansion, the noise against it has been much louder and clearer - many groups have called for it to be delayed.
Outer London is more car-dependent and there is much less public transport.
But the mayor thinks doing nothing Is not an option.
This time there seems to be more mitigation.
Although the details aren't clear yet, the scrappage scheme - where you get money to scrap your old car - will be bigger.
City Hall will also give you a travelcard as part of that and disabled drivers will have until 2027 to comply.
The big question politically is: has the mayor overreached? Or is this a brave, radical policy that will ultimately save lives?
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk