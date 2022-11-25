Southwark Council plans free period products in libraries
- Published
Free tampons and pads could be made available in south London libraries under new proposals being considered by Southwark Council.
If they are accepted, all public toilets in Southwark Council buildings would have free period products.
This follows a motion brought to the Labour-run council by the Liberal Democrats.
One in four girls in London cannot afford period products, a survey by Plan International UK in June showed.
Research also found that girls were cutting down on food in order to be able to afford tampons and sanitary towels.
The initial proposals by the Southwark Liberal Democrats called for free period products to be made available in all council buildings, and for the council to ensure that there were sanitary bins in all council building toilets.
These proposals were modified after Labour councillors said the proposals should be explored rather than implemented.
England rugby player Lewis Moody called for sanitary bins also to be made compulsory in men's toilets earlier this month.
About 10% of men have problems controlling their bladder, it is claimed, but few men's toilets have anywhere to dispose of incontinence pads.
Southwark Council would join other councils in England in providing free period products in toilets if the scheme goes ahead.
Last year, Surrey County Council became the first council in England to provide free period products in toilets.
This summer, Oxford City Council voted to supply toilets in council buildings with free sanitary products.
Rachel Bentley, the Liberal Democrat councillor who proposed the motion for free period products in Southwark, said she was "delighted" it had been passed.
"People of all ages should be able to participate fully in life with dignity. This motion is an important step towards that as it would stop people worrying about sanitary products or how to dispose of personal hygiene items safely or sensitively when outside of their homes."