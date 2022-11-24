Flossie, 26, officially the world's oldest cat
A new record has been set by a pet in south-east London as the world's oldest living cat.
Flossie, 26, of Orpington, was confirmed as the oldest cat by Guinness World Records, which said she had a human equivalent age of 120 years old.
Owner Vicki Green described Flossie as "an amazing cat" who settled in after being rehomed by Cats Protection.
Vicki said Flossie was deaf, had failing eyesight, but was still affectionate and playful.
"I knew from the start that Flossie was a special cat," Ms Green said.
"But I didn't imagine I'd share my home with a Guinness World Records title holder.
"She's so affectionate and playful, especially sweet when you remember how old she is."
Guinness World Records said Flossie had been living in a colony of cats near a Merseyside hospital, when two workers took pity on them and each homed a cat.
Flossie and the worker, a woman, lived together for 10 years until she died, and Flossie was taken in by her sister, who had Flossie for 14 years until she too passed away, the organisation added.
She was finally rehomed with Ms Green as it said she had experience in caring for older cats.