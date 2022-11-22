Man charged with murdering man, aged 63, in 1984
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering another man almost 40 years ago.
Paul Bryan, 61, is accused of fatally stabbing 63-year-old Roman Szalajko in Seaton Close, Roehampton, south-west London, on 7 February 1984.
Mr Bryan, of Shepherd's Bush, west London, was arrested when he arrived back in the UK on a flight from Spain.
He appeared before Croydon magistrates and was remanded into custody before a hearing at the Old Bailey on Thursday.
He was charged with murder as well as possessing or controlling identity documents with intent to "establish personal information" between October 2012 and November 2022.
