Just Stop Oil: Pair guilty of damaging Van Gogh painting's frame
- Published
Two Just Stop Oil protesters have been found guilty of causing criminal damage to a Vincent Van Gogh painting's frame after gluing themselves to it.
Emily Brocklebank, 23, and Louis McKechnie, 22, caused about £2,000 of damage to the frame of Peach Trees In Blossom at London's Courtauld Gallery.
Brocklebank had told the court: "I didn't think I would cause much damage. Glue comes off."
But District Judge Neeta Minhas said the damage was "substantial".
Brocklebank, from Yeadon in Leeds, received a 21-day sentence, suspended for six months, and was made the subject of an electronically monitored six-week curfew.
Giving her verdict at Westminster Magistrates' Court, Judge Minhas said: "An 18th Century frame which is hundreds of years old has been permanently damaged.
"It is not in a state where it can return to its original state."
She added that the painting had "significant, historical and art value" and that the damage was "not minor, insignificant, temporary or trivial".
Brocklebank and McKechnie, from Weymouth in Dorset, glued themselves to the painting in the gallery on the Strand, central London, on 30 June.
Details of McKechnie's sentence are still to be confirmed.
Xavier Gonzales-Trimmer, 21, originally faced the same charge, after being accused of "distracting the guards", but this was dropped.
However, he was fined for failing to appear at court for an earlier hearing.
