Notting Hill Carnival: Police seek man over fatal stabbing
- Published
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man at London's Notting Hill Carnival say they "urgently" need to trace a man.
Takayo Nembhard, an aspiring rapper from the Fishponds area of Bristol, was stabbed in Ladbroke Grove, under the Westway flyover, in August.
His partner, O'shian Edwards, has since given birth to their son.
So far, four people have been arrested and released while investigations continue, the Met Police said.
Officers have now appealed for anyone with footage or images from the carnival to check whether they recognise the man in their newly-released image.
Mr Nembhard, who rapped under the name TKorStretch, had visited the carnival with his sister and friends and was in a large crowd when he was stabbed.
Police pulled him free from the crush and gave first aid, but he later died in a west London hospital.
A post-mortem examination showed he died from a stab wound to the right groin femoral artery.
Mr Nembhard's parents, Vincent and Sandra, have said they were on their way to London to see their son in hospital when they received the news that they were too late and he had died.
Mrs Nembhard said her family was "broken" and that she dreaded being asked how many children she has.
She added: "He was so looking forward to being a dad and would have made a fabulous one as he came from a strong family unit. His son was born on 9 November and although this should have been a happy occasion, it was bittersweet.
"Our family, which includes his girlfriend, continue to struggle with coping without him on a daily basis."
Her husband said he had turned photographs of his son to face the wall as it was too painful to look at them.
Ms Edwards urged anyone with information about the stabbing to contact the police. She said all she wanted was justice for her baby, who will never know his father.
In October, a 23-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in Bristol on suspicion of murder.
A 20-year-old woman was also arrested in Islington on suspicion of assisting an offender.
