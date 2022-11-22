Croydon Council declared bankrupt for third time
A south London council has been forced to declare bankruptcy for the third time.
Croydon Council has issued a Section 114 notice declaring it cannot balance its budget in the next financial year.
Croydon's Conservative mayor Jason Perry has blamed "toxic historic mismanagement".
The authority first declared bankruptcy in 2020 and was given a £120m bailout loan by central government to balance the books.
It needs to pay £47m a year to meet its £1.6bn debt.
Since the first bankruptcy filing, the council has made £90m in savings and £50m in asset sales and has proposals to save £44m during the 2023-24 financial year. It also has about £100m in proposed asset disposals in the coming years.
But this has still not been enough to put it on a sustainable financial footing, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
To balance the books, it would need to reduce spending by £130m in the next financial year which would leave the organisation "financially and operationally unsustainable" according to Mr Perry, who has now written to Levelling Up, Housing and Community Secretary Michael Gove asking for more money.
"The previous administration has left a legacy of unprecedented financial mismanagement, toxic bad debt and a lack of governance and transparency that shames Croydon and continues to have a long-lasting impact on the sustainability of our council," said Mr Perry.
"Despite the hard work of staff to support the council's recovery, the toxic level of historic debt means that Croydon is trapped in a vicious cycle.
"Even with government support, the coming years will be incredibly financially challenging for Croydon Council. Ultimately, this will mean the council needs to do and spend less, with significant spending reductions."
He added the authority would become a much smaller organisation.
The council's Labour group has previously denied it is to blame, saying the current administration inherited an underspend as well as a £27m reserve.
The council's cabinet will meet on 30 November to discuss its medium-term financial strategy.
