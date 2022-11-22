Bus strikes begin in south and west London
Thousands of commutes will be disrupted on Tuesday as Abellio bus drivers in south and west London begin 10 days of strikes over pay.
Almost 1,000 Unite union members at bus garages including Battersea, Hayes, Twickenham and Walworth will take part in the industrial action.
The strike will affect about 60 bus routes across London.
Many routes will have a reduced service or no service at all, and buses that are running will be much busier.
Unite says it comes after Abellio failed to "enter into meaningful pay talks".
It is understood that as a result of the action, there may not be any buses running during the day from south and west London to and from Heathrow terminals 4 and 5, as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A full list of the routes affected can be found on the TfL website.
Further strikes are due to take place on 25 and 26 November, as well as on 1, 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17 December.
'Widespread disruption'
The union says Abellio is paying among the lowest rates for bus drivers in London, and says this is creating a severe retention crisis.
Unite said although its representatives were invited to pay talks in September, the union has had no further response from Abellio. The company has been contacted for a response.
Unite's regional officer Guy Langston said: "The strike action will cause widespread disruption across the London bus network, most notably in south and west London, but this dispute is entirely of Abellio's own making. It has had every opportunity to enter into meaningful pay negotiations, but it has chosen not to do so.
"The delay in offering a pay increase is causing extreme distress to the workers who are increasingly struggling to make ends meet and pay even for the basics."
It is not the only industrial action London's bus passengers face, as 2,000 bus drivers employed by Metroline are also set to take seven days of strike action next month in a dispute over pay.
