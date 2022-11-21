Pro-Palestine rally: Racial hatred charges dropped for two more men
Two more men accused of stirring up racial hatred at a pro-Palestine rally in London have had charges against them dropped.
Charges against two others Asif Ali, 26 and Adil Mota, 27, were dropped in July.
Now Mohammed Iftikhar Hanif, 28, and Jawaad Hussain, 35, have also been told they face no further action.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said there was no realistic prospect of a conviction.
It was alleged the men travelled to join the rally from Blackburn in May 2021 and "used threatening, abusive or insulting words, or behaviour, with intent, likely to stir up racial hatred".
Footage of a convoy through St John's Wood in north London was circulated on social media, in which anti-Semitic abuse was heard being shouted from cars.
Nick Price, head of the CPS's Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: "This was a shocking incident, and we know how disappointing this decision will be for the Jewish community.
"Throughout this case, we have worked hard with the police to identify those filmed and the extent of their involvement. However, upon reviewing the evidence it has become clear we would not be able to prove to a court that one of the two charged individuals was in the car at the time of the captured footage.
"We could also not demonstrate that the second person had participated in the conduct to the criminal standard.
"We will continue to work with the Jewish community to rebuild trust. Anyone who sees hate crime should report it to police. We will prosecute all cases where there is sufficient evidence to do so."
The Campaign Against Antisemitism has demanded that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill KC, "immediately explain this decision or resign" and said it was considering legal options.
