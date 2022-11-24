Croydon Council threatens tax hike after declaring bankruptcy
Council tax in a south London borough could increase by more than 5% as the authority aims to fill a £130m hole in its budget.
Croydon Council issued a bankruptcy notice on Tuesday, admitting it would not be able to balance its budget in the next financial year.
It needs to pay £47m a year to meet its £1.6bn debt.
It comes after the Autumn Statement announced the threshold on council tax would be raised to 5%.
But a Section 114 notice issued by Jane West, corporate director of resources, states the council may need to increase council tax beyond 5%, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
This would would see average bills go above £2,000 for the first time.
The notice said the council needed "extraordinary support", which could include writing off all or some of the council's £1.5bn debt, permission to pay debt off over a longer period or at a lower interest rate or permission to "increase the council tax beyond the referendum cap".
Mayor of Croydon Jason Perry said: "It is going to take time to work our way through this. Unfortunately, people are going to see some services come to an end and we might see a council tax rise, we might have to go beyond the 5%."
Leader of the Labour opposition, councillor Stuart King, said the council should be properly funded by the government rather than having to put up council tax.
He said: "The Conservatives should not be pushing up taxes for residents during a cost-of-living crisis. Instead of making residents pay, Mayor Perry should be calling on the government to ensure Croydon is properly funded."
The council has made about £90m in savings and £50m in asset sales. It also has proposals to save £44m during the 2023-24 financial year.
It estimated it could raise about £100m by selling off 18 properties it owned in the coming years, which includes the Colonnades, a retail park it bought for £53m in 2018.
The council's cabinet will meet on 30 November to discuss its medium-term financial strategy.
