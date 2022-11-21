Flags fly high in Kirby estate ahead of World Cup match
An estate in south-east London has been covered with England flags as millions get set to watch the World Cup.
Residents on the Kirby estate in Bermondsey, who claim it is "the most patriotic estate in London", have shown their pride during every major tournament.
Organiser Chris Dowse said residents had spent all weekend getting the display ready.
England's match against Iran in Qatar kicks off at 13:00 GMT.
Mr Dowse, who organises the impressive flag display on the estate, said over 400 flags had been erected.
"It's been a pretty manic weekend," he said. "We started preparations last weekend but on Sunday we made sure all of the flags were in place."
A screen is usually put in place to watch major matches, but due to Monday's wet weather, residents will be watching the game from the comfort of their own homes.
"If we get to the final, we will have a screen come rain or shine," Mr Dowse said.
He added that the flags help bring community spirit to the estate.
"As soon as the flags go up, it gets everyone talking again. It just brightens the whole estate up and puts a smile on people's faces because it's not just St George's flag we have out there, we've got Spanish, Canadian, German, Portuguese, Moroccan - so it's really inclusive."
On the game, Mr Dowes said he was feeling nervous but hopeful and predicted an outcome of 3-0 to England.
Having reached the semi-finals in Russia four years ago and finished as Euro 2020 runners-up, the Three Lions are among the favourites to triumph this winter in Qatar.