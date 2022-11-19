Protestors gather in London ahead of World Cup
Anti Iranian and Qatari government protests have taken place in London ahead of the World Cup.
A group of 22 Iranian women played football in Westminster and said they wanted to highlight the country's "gender apartheid".
The women then joined a protest organised by human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell outside the Qatari embassy.
Mr Tatchell called on people to "boycott the World Cup".
The Iranian women paid tribute to Mahsa Amini, who died in custody in Iran after she was detained for allegedly failing to follow the country's Islamic dress code.
Lawyer Leila Mansouri said: "We are here today in London to raise awareness about the atrocities going on just a couple of hundred miles away from Qatar, ahead of the football match between Iran and England.
"Women can not attend men's matches in Iran. There is a gender apartheid in Iran, as many people already know."
She called on England's football team to raise awareness of the situation during their match against Iran on Monday.
Iranian police have denied Ms Amini was mistreated and said she suffered "sudden heart failure". But her family has said the 22-year-old was fit and healthy.
The build-up to the World Cup has been dominated by criticism of Qatar over the treatment of often migrant workers and concerns about LGBT rights.
A small crowd of protesters gathered outside the embassy in protest against the Qatari regime's treatment of those groups.
Mr Tatchell said it was "really important that wherever possible we boycott the World Cup".
"I understand that football fans feel very passionate, so OK, watch your games, but please use social media to amplify human rights abuses in Qatar and to support those very brave Qataris striving for democracy and human rights," he said.
Qatar's World Cup organisers has said "everyone is welcome", and claim no one will be discriminated against.
However, Qatar 2022 chief executive Nasser al Khater says laws on homosexuality will not change and visitors should "respect our culture".