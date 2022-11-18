Danville Neil: DNA evidence sees man convicted of siblings' murder
A "prolific burglar" has been found guilty of murdering elderly siblings nearly 30 years ago.
Danville Neil, now 65, killed Anne Castle, 74, and her brother William Bryan, 71, during a break-in at their flat in Bethnal Green, east London, in August 1993.
The Old Bailey heard the siblings were beaten as their home was ransacked.
Neil, from Lewisham, will be sentenced next Friday.
Rings pulled off
Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC previously told the court the defendant's DNA had been found on a strap he used during the burglary to tie the hands of World War Two veteran Mr Bryan.
She told jurors that nearly three decades after the killings, tests were carried out that showed the strap had Neil's DNA on it. His DNA was on the national database due to his previous convictions.
During the trial, the jury heard that Mr Bryan had been beaten and smothered, causing him to go into cardiac arrest, and widowed Mrs Castle had suffered a heart attack.
Mr Bryan was found by police lying on the floor with his hands and feet bound. Mrs Castle, whose rings had been pulled off her fingers, was slumped in an armchair.
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb told the court she was "in no doubt" that Neil, who will receive a life sentence, faced a "considerable" minimum term.
