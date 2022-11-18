Sgt Matiu Ratana: Date set for murder trial
A man accused of murdering Met Police Sergeant Matiu Ratana inside a south London custody centre has been told he will stand trial next summer.
Sgt Ratana, known as Matt, was shot while working at Croydon Custody Centre on 25 September 2020.
Louis De Zoysa, 25, of no fixed address, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Friday.
Mr De Zoysa was not required to enter a plea in the hearing and appeared in a wheelchair in the dock.
High Court judge Mr Justice Jeremy Baker said Mr De Zoysa's trial will start on 6 June and last up to three weeks.
A pre-trial hearing has also been set for the week commencing 24 April 2023.
New Zealand-born Sgt Ratana was two months away from being eligible for retirement when he died at the age of 54.
In the days after his death, the then-Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick described Sgt Ratana as a "talented officer" who was "big in heart".
"Matt spent very nearly 30 years as a uniformed police officer serving the public of London," Dame Cressida said.
"He will be remembered so fondly in Croydon and missed there, as well as in the Met and the rugby world," she added.
