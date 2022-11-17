Autumn Statement: What it means for Londoners
- Published
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has unveiled his package of spending measures in the Autumn Statement.
They include help with energy bills and a rise in benefits, as well as an increase in taxes and changes to duties on electric vehicles.
Things may get worse before they improve though, with forecasts that the economy will shrink by 1.4% next year.
So how will Mr Hunt's changes affect Londoners, and how are the capital's organisations reacting?
Energy bills
Help with these will be extended, but will be less generous, Mr Hunt said.
There will be targeted support with the cost of living for those on low incomes, disability benefits and for pensioners.
Additional payments of £900 will be given to those on means-tested benefits, as well as £300 to pensioner households and £150 to people on disability benefits.
Those using alternative fuels like oil will also see support doubled to £200, the chancellor said.
Taxes and wages
Two key changes to taxes were unveiled in Mr Hunt's speech. First, personal allowance and income tax thresholds will be frozen, which will mean millions of people pay more in tax.
Second, the point at which the highest earners start paying the top rate of income tax is being lowered from £150,000 to £125,140.
The main National Insurance and inheritance tax thresholds will also be frozen for a further two years, until April 2028.
On wages, the chancellor confirmed the National Living Wage would increase from £9.50 an hour for over-23s to £10.42 from April. This is expected to benefit hundreds of thousands of workers in London.
Sarah Pennells, consumer finance specialist at insurance company Royal London, said the cost of living crisis has meant many Londoners "have to make difficult decisions about their work".
"Our own research showed 1 in 5 people working over 50 to 60 hours and 1 in 8 had taken on an additional job," she said.
Benefits
The chancellor also announced a 10.1% rise in benefits, tax credits and the state pension, in line with September's inflation figure.
However, he added that the government would ask a further 600,000 people on Universal Credit to meet a "work coach".
Families in social housing, whose rents were set at 1% above the September rate of inflation, will save an average of £200 because the government will cap social rent increases at 7% for 2023-2024.
The G15, which represents more than a dozen London housing associations, welcomed the cap and said it balanced the need to support residents with rising costs, adding it would "allow members to carefully consider rent and budget-setting".
Meanwhile, the proposed lifetime cap on social care costs in England, which was due to take effect in October 2023, will be delayed by two years.
Dr Michelle Drage from Londonwide Local Medical Committees, which represents thousands of GPs, said the increase in the state pension was "good news" for health care and social care.
She said: "It does mitigate a bit against the increase in disease that we get when we're poorer, as well as mental health challenges. It's not good enough, but better than could have been."
Public services
NHS England will receive £3.3bn in funding, which its chief executive said would help it meet its key priorities.
It is yet to be seen whether this funding will trickle down and have a beneficial impact on London's NHS patients, amid a waiting list crisis and issues with disrepair in some of the capital's hospitals.
BBC London's politics correspondent Karl Mercer said: "The funding is something like 2% of the overall NHS budget. I've been speaking to doctors in London and they're saying inflation within the NHS is 16%, so it's not really going to touch the sides."
London hospitals like St Helier, Hillingdon and Whipp's Cross, which have experienced delays in being upgraded and rebuilt, will receive the funding promised as part of an existing national programme, according to Mr Hunt.
But our correspondent says there was previous criticism that there wasn't enough money, so it's unclear whether this will be enough to ensure the planned work is completed in full.
Electric vehicles
Thousands of Londoners now own one of these, and about a third of all public electric vehicle chargers in the UK are in the capital.
But if you were thinking of buying an electric vehicle soon, you might now decide to do so sooner.
The chancellor told MPs that electric vehicles would no longer be exempt from Vehicle Excise Duty from April 2025.
The extra cost to owners will vary, as the duty differs depending on the vehicle's emissions and its age.
Councils
London's boroughs are already facing the need to find savings of £700m next year, and some leaders say Mr Hunt's announcements have made things worse.
The Labour leader of Hammersmith and Fulham Council, Steve Cowan, says the chancellor's plans amounted to a further 10% cut to local council budgets.
"There are authorities going bankrupt all around the country, and this is not the way to deal with it," he said.
Mr Cowan added the approach to adult social care and child protection has been to "set about it with an axe, and there will be real consequences".
He said: "We provide adult social care for free, and it's been a cornerstone of our administration's programme.
"We'll always be determined to keep it but it was a real push with the budget before, so now looking at 10% cuts to that means we'll have to look at almost everything we're doing to keep it."