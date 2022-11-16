Tooting to get new park on Springfield Hospital site
- Published
A 32-acre park is set to open in south London as part of a £150m revamp.
The park is located at Springfield Village, Springfield University Hospital's 81-acre development in Tooting.
When complete, it will have two mental health facilities, 800 homes, a care home, a new school and a host of other facilities.
It will be the biggest new park to open in London since the Olympic Village in Stratford.
The park will boast a pavilion café, an amphitheatre, gardens, children's playgrounds, ponds, a youth shelter and areas for ball games.
So far, 700 trees have been planted on the site ready for its opening in the spring, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.
South West London and St George's Mental Health NHS Trust said the first mental health facility would open next month and the second in the new year.
Phillip Murray, director of finance and performance at the trust, said the hospital would be "very much at the centre" of the development as part of efforts to destigmatise mental health.
He told Wandsworth Council's health committee that the new facilities would be among the best in the country.
He added: "What we are rather hoping is that the new hospital that we're building will encourage more staff to want to work with us - being that it will be the newest and most modern mental health facilities in the country."
The park is expected to open to the public in three phases between next year and the summer of 2025.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk