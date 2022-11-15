London's most dangerous cycling junctions named in UK Parliament
London's most dangerous junctions have been named in Parliament, in a bid to make roads safer for cyclists.
Holborn, King's Cross and Shoreditch were the most dangerous out of 22 that needed "urgent action", the London Cycling Campaign (LCC) found.
Across the junctions, 47 people have been killed in the past 10 years and another 198 have been seriously injured.
Transport for London (TfL) has been approached for comment.
But the campaign group has met with TfL and the London mayor to discuss improving road layout.
At the Holborn junction, eight people have been killed cycling between 2008 to 2022.
One victim of the junction was Dr Marta Krawiec, who was killed 2021 in a crash with an HGV.
Three people have died and 15 others have been seriously injured at the King's Cross gyratory during the same period.
At the Shoreditch triangle, by Old Street, Curtain Road and Great Eastern Street, one cyclist has been killed and 27 serious injured.
Other junctions on the list of 22 include Trafalgar Square, Hyde Park Corner, Victoria station, Camberwell Green and the area in front of Clapham Common station.
Simon Munk, campaigns manager of the LCC said: "We're asking for urgent action right now, at three major junction clusters: King's Cross, Shoreditch Triangle and Holborn.
"We're also tracking a much longer list of junctions that are dangerous and known to be for years, decades even, to ensure politicians and officers act to fix them quickly.
"We need local businesses and stakeholders to take an active role in improving their local areas for staff, visitors and residents.
"Please get on board and support the campaigns at our initial three target junctions now."
Dr Ashok Sinha, CEO of the group added: "This is not just a safety issue. Dangerous junctions sever routes for active travel resulting in far fewer people walking or cycling.
"We must fix these junctions not just to save lives, but to also help people be more active by cycling and walking more, reducing air pollution and carbon emissions."
