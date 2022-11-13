Downham stabbing death: Boy, 16, charged with murder
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed in south-east London.
Gabriel Petrov Stoyanov, 21, died after being attacked in Bromley Road, Downham, on 4 November.
Two other boys aged 14 and 17 were charged with his murder on Friday and have been remanded into custody until their next court appearance.
The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due at Bromley Youth Court on Monday.
Mr Stoyanov died from his injuries the day after he was stabbed.
A 46-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Mr Stoyanov's mother previously said he had a "sparkling personality and infinite goodness in his heart".
"He was taken from us far too soon in the most brutal and cruel way," she said.