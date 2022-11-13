Downham stabbing death: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Gabriel Petrov StoyanovMet Police
Gabriel Petrov Stoyanov's mother said his family were "devastated by his unnecessary loss"

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed in south-east London.

Gabriel Petrov Stoyanov, 21, died after being attacked in Bromley Road, Downham, on 4 November.

Two other boys aged 14 and 17 were charged with his murder on Friday and have been remanded into custody until their next court appearance.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due at Bromley Youth Court on Monday.

Mr Stoyanov died from his injuries the day after he was stabbed.

A 46-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Mr Stoyanov's mother previously said he had a "sparkling personality and infinite goodness in his heart".

"He was taken from us far too soon in the most brutal and cruel way," she said.

