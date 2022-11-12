Downham stabbing death: Two boys, 14 and 17, charged with murder
- Published
Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a man was stabbed in south-east London.
Gabriel Petrov Stoyanov, 21, was stabbed in Bromley Road, in Downham on 4 November.
Two boys aged 14 and 17 were charged with his murder on Friday, and have been remanded into custody until their next court appearance.
Police are still searching for a third suspect 16-year-old George David, over the killing.
Mr Stoyanov died from his injuries on the afternoon of 5 November.
In a statement his mother said he had a "sparkling personality and infinite goodness in his heart".
She said: "He was taken from us far too soon in the most brutal and cruel way.
"Gabriel was loved by many, he had a wonderful sense of humour, he was easy-going, compassionate, always ready to help others. We are devastated by his unnecessary loss, just when his life as a bright, passionate, and motivated adult was beginning."
Detectives said they are still looking to speak to 16-year-old George David who is wanted on suspicion of murder,
The teenager has links to Bromley and Orpington but members of the public have been warned not to approach him.