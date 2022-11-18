Zara Aleena murder: Sexual predator admits kicking law graduate to death
A sexual predator described as a "danger to any woman" has pleaded guilty to the murder of Zara Aleena in east London last summer.
Jordan McSweeney, 29, also admitted sexually assaulting the 35-year-old law graduate as she walked home from a night out.
Ms Aleena died from multiple injuries after she was kicked and stamped on by McSweeney, from Dagenham.
She was discovered by passers-by in Ilford in the early hours of 26 June.
CCTV footage recovered by police showed McSweeney following a number of women that evening.
At the time of the killing he was on licence, having been released weeks earlier from prison. He had been serving a sentence for criminal damage, racially aggravated harassment and unauthorised possession of a knife in prison.
Prosecution barrister Oliver Glasgow KC described the assault as a "stranger attack on a lone female late at night making her way home", adding that Ms Aleena "stood no chance of survival".
The Crown Prosecution Service said McSweeney "was intent that night on finding a woman to attack".
Sentencing will take place at the Old Bailey on 14 December.
