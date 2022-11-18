Zara Aleena murder: Sexual predator admits kicking law graduate to death
- Published
A sexual predator described as a "danger to any woman" has pleaded guilty to the murder of Zara Aleena in east London last summer.
Jordan McSweeney, 29, also admitted sexually assaulting the 35-year-old law graduate as she walked home from a night out.
Ms Aleena died from multiple injuries after she was kicked and stamped on by McSweeney, from Dagenham.
She was discovered by passers-by in Ilford in the early hours of 26 June.
CCTV footage recovered by police had shown McSweeney following a number of women that evening.
