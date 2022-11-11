Tube strike: Services slowly return as bus queues form
Some London Underground lines remain shut following the end of the latest strike action by Tube staff.
By 08:00 GMT on Friday, five lines remained suspended after the sixth 24-hour walkout by Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) members.
There were large queues for buses on Friday morning as all services remained suspended during the first part of rush hour.
Tube passenger numbers on Thursday were down 86% compared to last week.
The dispute is over pension changes and job cuts.
A £3.6bn government bailout of TfL in August required the transport body to develop options around pensions.
The RMT says one reason it is taking industrial action is due to "detrimental pension changes". Transport for London (TfL) said there are no plans to alter pensions.
The latest strike follows August's industrial action, when Tube journeys were down 90%, as well as walkouts in June and March.
London Underground workers received an 8.4% pay rise in April in a four-year deal, which guarantees 15,000 Tube workers an annual pay increase of 0.2% above the Retail Price Index, a measure of inflation published by the Office for National Statistics.
