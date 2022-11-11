Tube strike: Barely any services as long bus queues form
- Published
Most London Underground lines remain shut following the end of the latest strike action by Tube staff.
Thursday's 24-hour walkout by Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) members was the sixth this year.
There were large queues for buses on Friday morning as services remained suspended during rush hour.
The dispute is over pension changes and job cuts. But, Transport for London (TfL) said there were no plans to alter pensions.
A £3.6bn government bailout of TfL in August required the transport body to develop options around pensions.
The latest strike follows August's industrial action, when Tube journeys were down 90%, as well as walkouts in June and March.
London Underground workers received an 8.4% pay rise in April in a four-year deal, which guarantees 15,000 Tube workers an annual pay increase of 0.2% above the Retail Price Index, a measure of inflation published by the Office for National Statistics.
