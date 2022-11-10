Stamford Hill: Man guilty of attacking three Jewish people
A man has been found guilty of carrying out antisemitic attacks on three Jewish people.
Abdullah Qureshi, 30, from Dewsbury, travelled to north London and attacked three people over two hours in Stamford Hill on 18 August.
His targets included a 14-year-old boy on his way to night school.
A 64-year-old man was knocked out as he made his way to the synagogue and his other victim, a teacher, was hit on the head with a plastic bottle.
Qureshi will be sentenced next month.
He told Stratford Magistrates' Court "it was just a coincidence" his three victims were all wearing traditional orthodox Jewish clothing.
He said he had just lashed out after becoming "angrier and angrier" after a row in a shop.
The prosecution said Qureshi, who had an Islamic protection prayer on his mobile phone, considered Jewish people to be "evil" and his "enemy".
While playing Arabic music, he hit Chaine Greenfeld with a bottle in the street at about 18:40 BST, the court was told.
"I felt shocked... and was quite traumatised," Mr Greenfeld said.
Qureshi slapped the 14-year-old boy as he walked to an orthodox Jewish school at about 19:45 BST.
'Cowardly wreck'
In a statement, the teenager said: "The man said nothing to me and just slapped me and walked away.
"That's not good for me or anyone who is Jewish or anyone else. That must not happen to anyone."
Jacob Lipschitz was walking to the synagogue at about 20:30 BST when Qureshi punched him on the ear with "tremendous power", causing him to hit his head on the wall of a building with "such force" it left him unconscious, the prosecution said.
Mr Lipschitz said he was "traumatised" by the attack, in which parts of his foot were broken, his ankle was sprained and his face was bruised.
"I used to be walking the street tall and strong and confident and now I'm just a cowardly wreck. Any noise, I jump," he told the court.
Qureshi was found guilty of inflicting religiously aggravated grievous bodily harm and two counts of religiously aggravated assault by beating.
District Judge John Law said: "The three complainants not only were orthodox Jews but were clearly identifiable as such.
"I am drawn to the inescapable conclusion that their selection by this defendant was not a coincidence."
Qureshi had previously pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on Mr Lipschitz and assaulting Mr Greenfeld but without the religiously aggravated element, in pleas initially accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
But prosecutors were allowed to reinstate the charges, along with the further charge against the 14-year-old boy, after complaints from campaigners.
Qureshi, who was released on bail on the condition he does not enter the London borough of Hackney, will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on 8 December.