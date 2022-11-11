Hillingdon Council withdraws decision to close nurseries
A west London council has withdrawn its decision to close three nurseries in December following a legal challenge by parents.
Out of the blue in August, Hillingdon Council informed parents that the early years centres in Uxbridge, South Ruislip and Nestles would close by the end of the year.
The council has been approached for comment.
One parent said it was a "huge victory" but that there was still "confusion".
The centres provide more than 100 places for children under five. The council had said they make an annual loss of £500,000 and that can no longer be sustained.
But lawyers for the parents said the council acted unlawfully when it used special "urgency" powers and failed to carry out a consultation.
An application for judicial review was issued on 3 November at the High Court, seeking an injunction against Hillingdon Council. In its response to that application, the council confirmed it was withdrawing its decision to close the nurseries.
'I'm still worried'
The council also said that a consultation would be carried out before any future decision on the nurseries.
Mayank Madan's three-year-old daughter Ameira has used the Uxbridge centre for two years, recently going up from three to five days a week. He says the care is excellent and there's nothing to compare in the area.
"I feel good in the sense that some action has been taken," he said. "But we don't want it withdrawn now and reintroduced in three months' time. We parents are still looking for a firm statement on the longer term."
Jade Field works part time as an administrator for an engineering company and her two-year-old son Henry goes to one of the centres three days a week. She said she was "obviously relieved" but said there had been "no clarification" about the longer-term future of the nurseries.
Solicitor Lucy O'Brien from Watkins & Gunn, acting for the families, said she hoped "any future decisions concerning childcare in the borough will involve full engagement with local residents".
