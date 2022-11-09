Man accused of murders in 1993 after new DNA data
A "prolific burglar" has gone on trial accused of murdering elderly siblings nearly 30 years ago following new DNA techniques, a court has heard.
Danville Neil, 65, is accused of killing Anne Castle, 74, and her brother William Bryan, 71, during a break-in at their flat in Bethnal Green, east London, in August 1993.
The Old Bailey heard the siblings were beaten as their home was ransacked.
Mr Neil, of Lewisham, denies two counts of murder.
Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC told the court the defendant's DNA had been found on a strap used during the burglary to tie the hands of World War Two veteran Mr Bryan.
She told jurors that nearly three decades later, testing of the strap was found to have had a significant DNA match with Mr Neil, whose DNA was on the national database "as a result of his previous convictions".
'Beaten and smothered'
Opening the case, Ms Morgan KC told the jury Mr Bryan had been beaten and smothered causing him to go into cardiac arrest, and widowed Mrs Castle had suffered a heart attack.
She told the court: "Their murders were part of a violent burglary that took place in the flat. Their home was ransacked. Jewellery was stolen. They were beaten and restrained.
"The prosecution's case is that it was Danville Neil who entered their address that night to commit a violent burglary, during the course of which he murdered Anne Castle and William Bryan."
Jurors were told neighbours had heard screams suggesting a "prolonged burglary and attack" late on 22 August 1993 and in the early hours of the following day.
Mr Bryan was later found by police lying on the floor with his hands and feet bound. Mrs Castle was slumped in an armchair with her rings pulled off, the prosecution said.
Ms Morgan said Mr Neil would suggest his DNA came to be on the strap because he was involved in car boot sales at that time, and somehow Mr Bryan must have bought the binoculars with the strap from him at a car boot sale.
The trial continues.
