London Underground strike to go ahead after talks fail
A London Underground strike is to go ahead after transport bosses and unions were unable to reach an agreement.
Thursday's action will be the sixth 24-hour walkout by the Rail Maritime and Transport union (RMT) in 2022 in a row over job cuts and pension changes.
Transport for London (TfL) apologised to passengers and said it remained open to discussions.
There will be limited or no service across the Tube network, it warned.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said bosses had missed a "golden opportunity" to stop the strike and union members were left with "no choice".
He said: "Our members are resolute in their determination to see a just settlement to this jobs and pensions dispute and they will continue their industrial campaign for as long as it takes.
"TfL need to start making compromises and work with the union to reach a deal that works for staff and avoids further disruption."
TfL said it "wanted to come to an agreement" but "the proposals that were made were not possible to deliver".
Chief operating officer Glynn Barton said: "We met with the RMT and Unite this week to urge them to call off this strike.
"Unfortunately, no agreement could be reached but we remain open for discussions as there is still time for the unions to call off this action."
TfL previously said it was on track to deliver an operating surplus by 2022 or 2023 but the coronavirus pandemic had had a "devastating" impact on finances.
Passengers are advised to avoid the Tube and only travel if necessary.
London Overground and DLR services will operate but may be subject to last minute changes.
London Trams will be running a reduced timetable while the Elizabeth line and buses are expected to be extremely busy.
