Rappers died of stab and gunshot wounds - inquest
Two rappers died of stab and gunshot wounds after they were attacked at an address in east London last month, a coroner has heard.
Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, who rapped as Giddy, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 32, known as Shifty, were fatally injured in Ilford on 25 October.
Coroner Nadia Persaud opened inquests into their deaths at East London Coroner's Court in Barking, adjourning them due to an ongoing police inquiry.
No arrests have been made, police say.
The Metropolitan Police has said the men who were fatally injured were both from Ilford and died after the incident inside a house, in Henley Road, at 00:16 BST.
The force previously said a third man, a 30-year-old, was also shot at the scene and taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.
Mr Mohamed died from hypovolemic shock after he suffered stab and gunshot wounds to the torso, Ms Persaud heard during the hearing.
Mr Sheikh died from stab wounds to the torso, coroner's officer Brenda Dowsett told the inquest.
Ms Dowsett said: "Mr Sheikh was at an address in Ilford when suspects entered the premises, discharged a firearm and stabbed Mr Sheikh, resulting in fatal injuries."
One local resident previously said he had called 999 during a "commotion", and described having seen multiple men wearing balaclavas.
The Met has said its officers are "working around the clock to find those responsible" and that a car linked to the shooting was recovered nearby in Ronnie Lane.
