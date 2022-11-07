Met Police officer who stole from his workplace jailed
A Metropolitan Police officer who admitted stealing £1,500 from a police station safe has been jailed for 10 months.
PC Bradley Francis, 35, took the money from Stoke Newington police station in east London to help pay off a credit card debt, Southwark Crown Court heard.
On Friday the Met dismissed him without notice.
Judge Martin Griffith told him that no officers should "consider themselves above the law".
Sentencing Francis, Judge Griffith told him that "the public should have absolute faith and trust in their police officers... I'm afraid you have let that down".
'Stupid and desperate act'
He added that it was a "great shame" that Francis, from Bishop's Stortford in Hertfordshire, had lost his career, good character and marriage, adding that "pride" had prevented him from asking his family for help.
It was a "stupid and desperate act by an officer who was until then a very good one", according to Francis's barrister John Greany.
CCTV footage from 12 April showed Francis, who used a fleece to obscure his actions, spending a "rather long time" at the safe.
Within half an hour of the theft he had paid off a credit card debt of £1,500, the court heard.
In mitigation, Mr Greany said that Francis's crime was "not offending motivated by greed".
Francis, who has no previous convictions, was also ordered to pay £1,500 in compensation.