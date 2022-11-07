Boy in critical condition after Hounslow stabbing
- Published
A teenage boy who was stabbed outside a branch of Tesco Express in west London is in a critical condition.
The 14-year-old was attacked at about 18.25 GMT on Sunday in Hanworth Road, Hounslow, the Metropolitan Police said.
The teenager was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is being asked to call police on 101 or to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at approximately 6.25pm on November 6 to reports of a male stabbed in Hanworth Road, near the junction with Nelson Road, Hounslow.
"Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the male, believed aged 14, was taken to hospital for treatment - he remains there in a critical condition."
Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing, the spokesperson said.
