Norma Girolami: Missing woman's remains found in London churchyard
- Published
Detectives searching for the remains of a woman who vanished over a year ago have found her body in a churchyard.
Norma Girolami, 70, disappeared in August 2021. Two months later, Serkan Kaygusuz, 41, from Islington, was charged with her murder and with theft.
Her remains were found in North Finchley in Barnet on Tuesday and identification has now been confirmed.
Ms Girolami, of Highgate, north London, was reported missing in September 2021 after communication from her stopped.
She was last known to have made a day trip from London to Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, a place she enjoyed visiting.
The Met Police said her family were "deeply affected by the news".
"Norma's family and friends have endured a year of not knowing what had happened to her," Det Ch Insp Kate Blackburn said.
Police had previously searched several addresses before discovering her body at the churchyard in Friern Barnet Lane.
The remains are to undergo forensic examination.
Det Ch Insp Blackburn said there was "a sense of relief" that Ms Girolami had been found, but that her team was still seeking information about what happened to her.
"Despite this discovery, I would still be very keen to hear from anyone who knew Norma, either in London or at Leigh-on-Sea who can provide information on anything that was happening in her life in August last year.
"I am also appealing for anyone who saw any activity around the churchyard in Friern Barnet Lane, N20 between August and October last year."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk