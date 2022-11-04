Canning Town: Restaurant shut by power cut has windows smashed in
- Published
A restaurant owner who was forced to close his business due a power cut says vandals have now damaged his property.
Business owner Adam Beainy is one of around 100 people affected by the outage in Canning Town, east London.
Mr Beainy said he had already lost about £20,000 due to the outage and on Tuesday the windows of Petit Cafe were smashed, leaving him feeling "drained".
Hallsville Quarter has had no electricity since 25 October after a water pipe burst, causing a power cut.
Mr Beainy said: "It's taking a real toll, mentally, physically, emotionally, you're just drained out. How much more can we wait? And now on Tuesday, they smashed our windows.
"I don't know what to do, how much more can I afford? All of this money going out of my account, direct debits, money lost - insurance could take three months, why don't they understand?
"I need something for me now."
Residents also said they had spent thousands of pounds in hotel and food costs. FirstPort has told them they will be reimbursed.
The company has given residents a daily £25 food and drink allowance and they could claim up to £180 a night for a hotel room.
On Thursday, the firm confirmed it had booked 250 hotel rooms from 29 October to 1 November for residents in need.
The Met said it was aware of criminal damage in the area and was carrying out further enquiries.
FirstPort has said it was only responsible for residential units and customers but has since provided extra security for Hallsville Quarter following this week's vandalism.
A spokesperson for Newham Council said: "As part of our emergency response we introduced road closures to allow the London Fire Brigade and FirstPort safe access to the area.
"The council continues to make the management company aware of issues raised by residents and local businesses including the reports of vandalism.
"First Port have agreed to increase security patrols around the empty property and we have alerted the Metropolitan Police Borough Commander to the issue."
Thames Water said 50m (about 164ft) of the pipe was damaged adding it was "a complex repair due to the high voltage cables and gas main near the pipe".
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk