Harry Kane to be awarded Freedom of City of London
England captain Harry Kane is to be awarded the Freedom of the City of London.
The 29-year-old striker, who also plays for Tottenham Hotspur, has been given it in recognition of his outstanding sporting achievements, the City of London Corporation said.
The professional footballer, from Walthamstow, will be handed the award at a ceremony in January.
Kane said it was "a proud moment for myself and my family".
"It is a real honour to be recognised by the city I grew up in and love," he added.
Kane was nominated for the award by the corporation's policy chairman Chris Hayward and his deputy Keith Bottomley.
Mr Hayward said the striker, who in September became only the second England player to score 51 goals for his country when he netted from the penalty spot in a friendly against Germany, "richly deserved" the award.
News of the Freedom comes as Kane prepares to lead England's Lions at the World Cup, which kicks off in Qatar on 20 November.
During his professional career, which began in 2009, Kane was promoted to Spurs' senior squad aged 16.
He has gone on to win a string of awards including PFA Young Player of the Year, three Premier League Golden Boots, the World Cup 2018 Golden Boot, and Premier League Playmaker of the Season.
The Freedom will go alongside an MBE he was handed by Prince William in 2019 for services to football.
Freedoms are believed to have been handed out since 1237 and are a way for the corporation to thank individuals for their contribution to London or public life, or to celebrate a very significant achievement.
Traditionally they allowed recipients to herd livestock across London Bridge toll-free.
This ancient right was carried out as recently as September during the annual Sheep Drive London, in support of the country's sheep farmers and wool industry.
