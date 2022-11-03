London Poppy Day: Rishi Sunak sells poppies at Tube station
Commuters at Westminster Tube station were given a surprise after the prime minister turned up to sell poppies.
Rishi Sunak spoke to members of the public alongside Army personnel, while holding a tray of paper poppies during a brief appearance on Thursday morning.
Mr Sunak's fundraising stint came during the Royal British Legion's annual London Poppy Day appeal.
The Legion said it was "grateful to the PM for generously giving up his time to collect with us".
Thousands of volunteers and Army, Royal Navy and RAF personnel are at Tube and railway stations, visiting offices and on the streets to collect donations from members of the public.
Lewis, an operations and data analyst who did not give his surname, said he bought a poppy from the prime minister for £5 and was shocked to see him.
"I went to buy my ticket at Westminster Station and he was there selling poppies with the military men and women. I didn't expect to meet the chap," he said.
Lewis added that despite being critical of the way Mr Sunak ousted former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he "turns out to be OK", adding he found him "down to earth" and "approachable".
Andrew Stephenson, Conservative MP for Pendle in Lancashire, was another who spotted Mr Sunak in the station.
Good to see the Prime Minister @RishiSunak selling poppies for @PoppyLegion at Westminster tube station on my way into work this morning. pic.twitter.com/hImCwXPRIr— Rt Hon Andrew Stephenson MP (@Andrew4Pendle) November 3, 2022
Each year the Royal British Legion aims to raise £1m during London Poppy Day.
This year's events include an appearance from the charity's ambassador Ross Kemp, who will be rallying the troops on Horse Guards Parade alongside members of the Irish Guards.
EastEnders star Shane Ritchie has also recorded announcements encouraging people to donate which will be played out across the London transport network.
