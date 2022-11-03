Flooding causes travel disruption across London
Several main roads in London have been partly closed due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall overnight.
Sections of the M25, the A41 and A1 in north London are blocked, as well as other routes in west London.
The overnight rainfall is also causing major disruption on some rail routes.
There are delays on the Bakerloo and District Lines on the London Underground and a section of Southwestern Railway has been closed between Fulwell and Shepperton.
Flooding was also reported outside Finchley Road Underground station early on Thursday morning.
London Fire Brigade said it was dealing with "flooding across London".
