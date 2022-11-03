Flooding in London: Heavy rain causes travel disruption
- Published
Several roads and rail routes in London have been partly closed due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall overnight.
Sections of the M25, the A41 and A1 in north London are blocked, as well as other routes in west London.
There are delays on several London Underground lines due to signalling failures caused by flooding.
Services on the District line have been suspended between Earl's Court and Richmond and Ealing Broadway.
A section of the Shepperton line run by South Western Railway has also been closed between Fulwell and Hampton.
The rail operator said tickets would be accepted at no extra cost on Transport for London buses between Shepperton and Teddington.
Some stations have also been affected by deep surface water.
Turnham Green and Dagenham Heathway Underground stations were closed on Thursday morning.
On Wednesday evening, passengers were faced with flooding at the entrance to at Finchley Road station, which is on the Metropolitan and Jubilee Lines.
London Fire Brigade said it was dealing with the impact of the weather "across London" and warned people not to drive or walk through floodwater.
