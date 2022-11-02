London Poppy Day: Tube stations and buses to get makeover
Poppy roundels, specially wrapped buses and unique station announcements will return to London's transport network.
Transport for London (TfL) is marking 10 years of supporting the Royal British Legion in its efforts to raise money for members of the Armed Forces.
A station announcement recorded by EastEnders actor Shane Richie will also be broadcast for London's Poppy Day.
Poppy roundels can be seen at 20 stations including London Bridge, Baker Street and King's Cross.
Around 2,000 volunteers will be out in force at TfL stations on 3 November to collect donations from members of the public.
Money raised by the Royal British Legion goes towards providing physical and mental health recovery, wellbeing services and financial and employment advice to serving and ex-serving Armed Forces personnel.
Andy Taylor-Whyte, fundraising lead at the Royal British Legion, said: "We are extremely grateful for TfL's fantastic support of the RBL's Poppy Appeal each year.
"From the poppy roundels at stations to welcoming the hundreds of Armed Forces collectors who'll be out across the network for this year's London Poppy Day, we hope that commuters can help us raise as much as possible on this, our biggest fundraising day of the appeal."
TfL has set the target of raising between £800,000 and £1 million, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
This year's Poppy Day appeal faced cancellation due to planned rail strikes.
But the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) agreed to move the date of the planned strike to 9 November to allow the fundraising appeal to go ahead.
In a tweet, the Royal British Legion said it was "very grateful" and that the organisers "appreciate the significance of this gesture".
RMT members will still take part in a national rail strike on 5, 7 and 9 November.