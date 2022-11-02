Brixton shooting: Mother of Deliveroo driver says 'everything hurts'
- Published
The mother of a delivery rider who died when he was caught up in a fatal shooting has spoken of her devastation.
Guilherme Messias da Silva, 21, from Brazil, was doing his last job of the night when he was knocked off his moped in a car chase in Brixton on Sunday.
He had come to London to work two years ago and was planning on returning to Brazil "soon", a colleague said.
Rosângela Messias de Sousa said she collapsed when she heard of her son's death.
"I'm devastated... my heart is bleeding.
"On Sunday I was talking to him. We used to talk every day. I would always ask the Holy Spirit to guide him on the roads.
"I can't believe this happened in a city like London, which is supposed to be a first world city," she said.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said it was thought two cars were driving in the Railton Road area "when one of the cars was in collision with a moped before further colliding with parked vehicles".
He added: "A man from the car involved in the collision got out of the vehicle and was pursued by a male, armed with a firearm, from the second car. The fleeing male was shot and he died at the scene.
"The gunman returned to his car and left the scene."
Mrs de Sousa said: "I have no words to express how much I'm suffering. He was a great son, very respectful, a hard worker and a happy boy, always with a smile on his face.
"Our city Petrolina de Goiás is grieving his death and everyone is asking for help so we can have his body back.
"I need the body of my child back. I need to give him a hug for the last time.
"My heart is bleeding. Everything hurts."
