Anti-vax protester filmed outside Sajid Javid's home, court hears
A man was filmed at Sajid Javid's London home carrying spray adhesive and posters to deliver an anti-vaccine "legal notice", a court has heard.
Prosecutors allege Geza Tarjanyi, 61, from Leyland in Lancashire, was carrying the items with the intention of destroying or damaging property.
Mr Tarjanyi denies having an article with intent to destroy or damage.
At the time of the incident on 3 January, Mr Javid was the health secretary.
Isleworth Crown Court heard Mr Tarjanyi travelled to the minister's home in Fulham, south-west London, to stage a protest against the coronavirus vaccine rollout.
Prosecutor Archie Mackay told jurors: "The prosecution's case is that, to make sure he was arrested, he was prepared, if necessary, to use a heavy-duty adhesive spray and glue some posters on to Mr Javid's family home.
"If he had done so, that would have been criminal damage."
'Stop filming'
Jurors were shown footage of Mr Tarjanyi outside Mr Javid's home which was filmed by another man.
Mr Mackay said the defendant could be seen ringing the bell and then handing an envelope to Mr Javid's daughter, who answered the door.
"She was disturbed to the extent that she asked them to stop filming her," the prosecutor added.
She closed the door before ringing her parents who were nearby with two police protection officers.
The court heard one of those officers returned to the house immediately to monitor Mr Tarjanyi, who at this point had moved to stand outside the house.
Jurors saw footage of the defendant reading a letter in which he threatened to sue Mr Javid for any harm or death caused by the coronavirus vaccine.
He called the rollout "a crime" and appeared to take a canister out of his bag before Mr Javid's personal protection officer detained him and took the canister, the court heard.
In the footage, Met Police officers could be seen arriving shortly afterwards and formally arresting Mr Tarjanyi.
Mr Mackay told the jury the defendant said in a police interview he "never intended to cause damage and only intended to get arrested", but later admitted he would have been "happy" to do so if it meant he was arrested.
The trial continues.